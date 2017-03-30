London attack: Khalid Masood 'died from shot to chest'

Image caption The inquest into Masood's death was opened at Westminster Coroner's Court

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, an inquest has heard.

No police officers were under criminal or misconduct investigation over the shooting, the police watchdog said.

Three people died when Masood drove his car into pedestrians before he fatally stabbed a police officer on 22 March.

Masood died in hospital less than an hour after being shot by police. His inquest was opened at Westminster Coroner's Court and adjourned to May.

The court heard that Kent-born Masood, who lived in Birmingham, mounted the kerb twice in a Hyundai car as he sped across Westminster Bridge.

The 52-year-old mounted it a third time, crashing, and then ran into the Palace of Westminster grounds armed with two knives.

Senior investigating officer John Crossley said Masood was challenged by armed police, before being shot and killed by an officer.

The court heard Masood's time of death was 15:35. In total his attack lasted just 82 seconds.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission's investigator Christopher Lovett told the court their inquiry into the shooting will look at "organisational learning" and will highlight good practice.

Westminster coroner Fiona Wilcox said she extended her sympathies to Masood's family "who are also victims".

An inquest into Masood's four victims - PC Keith Palmer, 48, American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and college worker Aysha Frade, 44 - was opened and adjourned by Dr Wilcox on Wednesday.