Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was 'focused on his family'

A former employer of Khalid Masood has described him as a middle-class family man who was the "antithesis of a violent radical".

Farasat, who wanted his identity to be protected, was a manager at an English language school where the Westminster attacker worked between 2010 and 2012.

He said Masood was a "friendly, stable guy" who was not "interested in the political side of Islam".

He described him as a man who was focused on his family and said he did not think the attack near Parliament was motivated by religion.