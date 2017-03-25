Injuries reported in Merseyside explosion

Image copyright Lew Hopkins

A number of people are reported to have been injured in a suspected gas explosion on Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to a collapsed building in Bebington, the Wirral, at about 21:30 GMT.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the building, thought to be a dance studio, was in Boundary Road, Port Sunlight.

A spokesperson said the fire service had been informed of that people had been injured in the explosion.

Josh Parry of The Liverpool Echo told BBC News the dance studio was next door to a Chinese restaurant, in which there were believed to be a number of customers at the time of the collapse.

He described a significant emergency response with about 12 ambulances and between 30 and 40 firefighters on site.

Mr Parry said local people had reported an "intense shake" in some of the homes nearby.

The MP for Wirral South, Alison McGovern, tweeted: "Am on the scene in New Ferry. A very serious situation. Please stay away if you can, let emergency services do their job."

Bino Shan, of a convenience store in Bebington Road, said: "I saw one man injured, I think a few people were injured.

"The building is gone, my door is damaged and broken. It's really scary, it was a big explosion but I didn't see any fire.

"The police said the gas blew up."