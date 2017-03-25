London attacker Khalid Masood acted alone, say police

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood acted alone and there is no information to suggest further attacks are planned, Metropolitan police say.

Deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said: "We must all accept that there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this."

Four people died and 50 were injured when Masood drove his car into people before stabbing a police officer.

The family of PC Keith Palmer said his bravery will be remembered.

Detectives confirmed the attack was over within 82 seconds.

Mr Basu said: "We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned.

"Even if he acted alone in the preparation, we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts to bring reassurance to Londoners, and to provide answers and closure for the families of those killed and the victims and survivors of this atrocity.

"Nevertheless, we are determined to understand if Masood was a lone actor inspired by terrorist propaganda or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him.

"If the latter proves to be the case, they will face justice."

He urged those who knew Masood to speak to police.

In a statement released on Saturday, the family of PC Palmer addressed those who tried to save his life.

"There was nothing more you could have done," it said.

"You did your best and we are just grateful he was not alone.

"We care about him being remembered for his selfless bravery and loving nature. We miss him so much, but we are also incredibly proud of Keith."

The family said they had been "overwhelmed by the love and support" shown for them and for PC Palmer and they praised the support from the police.