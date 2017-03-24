Prince George to attend Thomas's School in Battersea

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Prince George, pictured here on his first day of nursery, will start school in September

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will send Prince George to a private south London primary school in September.

Thomas's Battersea is a preparatory school located a few miles from the family residence in Kensington Palace.

The duke and duchess said they were "delighted" to have found a school for their son - the third in line to the throne - who turns four in July.

The school's headmaster, Ben Thomas, said he was "honoured" to welcome the prince as a pupil.

He said: "We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

'£6,000 a term'

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, said "they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education".

Prince George, who is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father, currently goes to a nursery in Norfolk, Westacre Montessori School.

Thomas's Battersea charges more than £6,000 a term, according to the 2017 Tatler Schools Guide.

The royal couple recently announced plans to move from their main home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, to their apartment in Kensington Palace as Prince William takes on more royal duties.

Princess Charlotte, who turns two in May, will start nursery in the summer.