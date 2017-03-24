Andreea Cristea: Thames fall woman's partner planned to propose

Media caption Andreea Cristea is in a stable condition in hospital, the Romanian ambassador said

The woman pushed from Westminster Bridge during Wednesday's attack was due to receive a marriage proposal the same day, the BBC has learned.

Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 29, was in London with partner Andrei Burnaz to celebrate his birthday, when she was hurled into the Thames.

She remains unconscious in a London hospital, the Romanian ambassador, Dan Mihalache, told BBC News.

He described her condition as "stable, but in a good direction".

"It's a miracle she survived", he told BBC News on Friday. "She was practically thrown into the Thames."

Mr Mihalache said he thought the attacker's car mounted the pavement and hit Mr Burnaz first, before pushing Ms Cristea into the Thames.

"That's quite dramatic", he said. "We hope that all will be okay. In the end she survived, she was strong enough."

It was previously not known whether she jumped to escape the car or was hit and hurled into the water.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Cristea's boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, was also injured by the attacker's car

After being rescued from the water, Ms Cristea had an operation for a blood clot on her brain while Mr Burnaz sustained a broken foot.

Her family, who are now in London, have asked for privacy as she recovers and Mr Mihalache said he would not issue more statements on their behalf.

Ms Cristea was among around 50 people from at least 12 countries who were injured in the attack, 31 of whom needed hospital treatment.