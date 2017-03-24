London attack: The victims

Image copyright PA/Facebook Image caption (From left) PC Keith Palmer, Kurt Cochran and Aysha Frade all died in the attack

Four people were murdered, and their killer was later shot dead by police, in Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster.

At least 50 people from 12 different countries were injured, of whom 31 needed hospital treatment. Two remain in a critical condition, and one person has life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers injured on Westminster Bridge as they returned from an event marking their bravery in service are being treated for "very significant injuries".

'Lovely man'

Police named the 75-year-old man who died on Thursday night - becoming the fourth victim of attacker Khalid Masood - as Leslie Rhodes, from south London.

Police said his life support had been withdrawn.

Mr Rhodes, a retired window cleaner, is thought to have been visiting a nearby hospital when he was hit by the car driven by Masood.

Neighbours described Mr Rhodes as a "lovely man" who had been "as fit as a fiddle".

Neighbour Philip Williams, 61, said Mr Rhodes was unmarried and had no children.

He said: "We'd known him for 24 years. He was a lovely man. He would do anything for anybody. And it's such a shock.

"It's a crime that he's been taken."

Another neighbour, Michael Carney, had kept a vigil at Mr Rhodes' bedside at King's College Hospital.

Mr Carney, 74, who had known Mr Rhodes for about 40 years, said: "My wife and my two girls went up there and were with him until he died, playing him music. He liked Queen and that.

"He had no-one. You can't have someone dying on their own."

He added: "What harm did he ever do to anyone? He was the nicest man you ever met."

'A lovely mother, a lovely wife'

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Frade was described as "a highly regarded and loved" member of staff at DLD College

Aysha Frade, thought to have been 43, was walking across Westminster Bridge to pick up her two young daughters from school when she was killed.

A British national, whose mother was Spanish, she worked at nearby DLD College London and lived in London with her children and husband, according to Spanish media.

Her father was of Cypriot origin, while her mother was from the Galician town of Betanzos, where her two sisters run an English school, the Voz de Galicia reported.

The principal of the independent sixth-form college, where Ms Frade worked in the administration team, described her as "a highly regarded and loved" member of staff.

"She will be deeply missed by all of us," Rachel Borland said.

A former neighbour in London, Patricia Scotland, described Ms Frade as a "lovely mother, a lovely wife".

"She was just a lovely person, with two lovely, lovely girls," she said. "You couldn't ask for better neighbours."

A teacher at DLD College, Courtney Weeden, said Ms Frade had been a "great staff member" who was "helpful, supportive, kind" and "a lovely, lovely person".

Betanzos councillor Andres Hermida said the community in Spain was in "enormous pain" and shrouded in an "atmosphere of sadness".

"Aysha spent her summers here and had many friends here since her childhood, so we are all very affected," he said.

'A wonderful dad and husband'

Image copyright PA

PC Keith Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death as he tried to stop Masood in a courtyard outside the Houses of Parliament.

He was an unarmed member of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection squad, who had served for 15 years.

"Keith will be remembered as a wonderful dad and husband," his family said in a statement.

"A loving son, brother and uncle. A long-time supporter of Charlton FC. Dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous. A friend to everyone who knew him.

"He will be deeply missed. We love him so much. His friends and family are shocked and devastated by his loss."

PC Palmer, who had a five-year-old daughter, joined the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command in April last year after serving in the territorial support group, based in Catford but working across London.

He had previously been based in Bromley borough between 2002 and 2009.

"Keith was a genuinely nice person; nobody had a bad word to say about him," said PC James Aitkenhead, who had worked alongside him in the TSG.

"When I heard what had happened, I knew it would be him because that's just the sort of guy he was, to step straight in when others might step back."

Image copyright Staci Martin Image caption Staci Martin posed with PC Palmer 45 minutes before he was stabbed

US tourist Staci Martin posed with PC Palmer for a photograph 45 minutes before he was killed - a picture she believes may have been the last ever taken of him.

She asked him for the photo because she liked his hat, and said he had been "really nice" in agreeing.

Ms Martin told ABC News: "I walked up to him and said 'Do you mind if I take a picture?' He said 'No problem'. He was really nice."

Less than an hour later, Ms Martin was in a taxi when she heard of the shooting and saw a helicopter and emergency vehicles.

She recognised PC Palmer from the photo released after the confirmation of his death, and said she feels "obligated" to pass her picture to his family.

A fundraising appeal from the Metropolitan Police Federation in PC Palmer's memory has exceeded £600,000, with the money going to his family.

The JustGiving page was set up by Stephen Redgewell, deputy general secretary of the federation, which represents rank-and-file officers.

Around 25,000 people have pledged support. One, Ken Smith, said simply: "Thanks Keith, I wish I had known you."

Conservative MP and former colleague James Cleverly, who had served alongside PC Palmer in the Royal Artillery before he joined the police, called him a "lovely man", adding: "I'm heartbroken."

In an emotional tribute in the Commons, he described him as a "strong, professional public servant".

Also addressing MPs, Prime Minister Theresa May said PC Palmer "was every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten".

A minute's silence was held in Parliament and in front of the New Scotland Yard police headquarters at 09:33 GMT on Thursday.

As a mark of respect, his shoulder number - 4157U - will be retired and not reissued to any other officer.

Charlton Athletic responded to PC Palmer's death by putting a football scarf on his season-ticket seat at the club's stadium, saying it would remain there until the next home game on 4 April.

'Would give you the shirt off his back'

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Cochran was described as a "good man and loving husband"

Kurt Cochran, 54, from the US state of Utah, was in London as part of a holiday in Europe to celebrate 25 years of marriage to Melissa, who was seriously hurt in the attack.

They were also visiting Melissa's parents, who work on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission, and had been due to return to the US on Thursday.

In a statement, Mrs Cochran's family said they were "heartbroken" by the news of Mr Cochran's death.

"Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa," they said.

"We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family.

"Kurt will be greatly missed," they added.

In a statement released by the church, Clint Payne, Melissa's brother, said the family was "heartbroken".

"Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa," the statement said.

"They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday.

"Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital.

"We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family.

"Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries."

Mr Cochran owned a sound recording studio in Utah called the Onion Street Studio.

His friend, Evan Mullaly, told BBC Breakfast: "He was always happy-go-lucky, very passionate about his work in the music industry.

"The kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back, a genuinely kind human being. It's a tragedy what happened."

Mrs Cochran's sister, Sara Payne-Mcfarland, wrote on Facebook: "My sister, Melissa, has a broken leg, a broken rib, and a cut on her head.

"While we are glad she survived, our hearts are broken and will never be the same after losing our dear uncle, brother-in-law, father.

"Kurt, you are a HERO, and we will never forget you."

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Mr Cochran on Twitter, saying: "A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends."

Plans to marry

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Burnaz and Ms Cristea were in London to celebrate Mr Burnaz's birthday

A Romanian woman thrown into the River Thames while she walked across Westminster Bridge with her boyfriend is now stable in hospital, the country's ambassador said.

Andreea Cristea suffered multiple injuries in the attack and has undergone complex surgery, while her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz sustained a broken foot, according to the Romanian ambassador to the UK.

The couple were on a trip to London to celebrate the birthday of Mr Burnaz, who had been planning to propose to Ms Cristea that day, Dan Mihalache told the BBC.

Mr Mihalache said he understood the car had hit Mr Burnaz first, before hitting Ms Cristea, sending her into the river.

She was rescued from the water soon after by Port of London Authority officials.

Mr Mihalache said Ms Cristea had not yet gained consciousness but was stable after having an operation for a blood clot on her brain. Her lungs are also starting to clear.

Thames woman's partner planned to propose

Brittany pupils

Three French schoolchildren on a school trip to London were among those injured as pedestrians were struck by a car on Westminster Bridge.

They are from the St Joseph's School in Concarneau, Brittany.

The parents of the injured students, aged 15 and 16, were flown to London on Wednesday evening by the French government.

The mother of one of them thought her son was dead for an hour before being told he had been injured.

She told local newspaper La Telegramme that her son was in intensive care with fractures to the legs, a head wound and a localised haematoma behind the lung.

The woman said her son did not remember what had happened.

The mother of one of the group who escaped unhurt told the Associated Press her daughter "was next to her school friends who were ran over by the car. She saw the car driving past near her and saw the terrorist getting out of the car".

The woman, who gave her name only as Martine, said: "She is very shocked by what she saw. She was really scared for her friends."

More than 90 students from the school were on the trip to London.

'Didn't want to die'

Image copyright AP Image caption Portuguese Francisco Lopes is recovering at home in London but says he is haunted by the experience

Portuguese national Francisco Lopes was left with leg injuries and severe cuts to his hands when he was hit by Masood's car on Westminster Bridge.

The 26-year-old was on his way home from working a shift at a shop in St Thomas' Hospital - opposite Westminster - when he was struck.

Mr Lopes said he did not see the speeding car until it was too late, and felt "scared for my life" when he was knocked to the ground.

He said: "He started to move towards the pedestrian pavement and started to just take out the people that were in front of the car, so, literally when I realised this, the car was literally just about one metre away, so I had no, literally, no time to get out of the way."

Mr Lopes, who has lived in London for 15 years, said he could do little but put his arms out to defend himself, before the car "tumbled me over".

He said: "The adrenaline just started to take over me, I didn't want to die so I was just like, 'yeah, I'm going to be okay, I'm going to try to convince myself that I'm going to be okay' and that my legs were going to be okay."

He added: "I was horrified because I was scared for my life, you know, I said I didn't want to die."

Mr Lopes has had surgery on his legs and hands, but says the experience has stayed with him.

He said: "I'm happy to be alive but sleep is more difficult, difficult because I see the car hitting me, I see it all the time."

Aspiring MP

Image copyright PA Image caption Travis Frain was thrown over the bonnet of Masood's car as it drove along Westminster Bridge

Four students from from Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, Lancashire were among those injured in the Westminster attack as they visited Parliament.

Owen Lambert, 18, and Travis Frain, 19, were struck by Masood's car.

Mr Frain suffered a fractured leg and left arm, two broken fingers and cuts to his thigh.

His mother, Angela Frain, from Darwen in Lancashire, said her son was thrown over the bonnet of the Hyundai as it plunged along the bridge.

The politics student, who is an aspiring MP, immediately called her, saying: "Mum, I'm safe... I know you will be worrying."

The pair were part of a group of 13 students on a visit, with a lecturer, to the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Lambert, from Morecambe, is understood to have required stitches to a head wound. Two other students needed treatment for lesser injuries.

Other victims

One of two police officers being treated in hospital has been named as PC Kristofer Aves.

He suffered "significant injuries" on Westminster Bridge as he returned from a ceremony where he had received a commendation for his exceptional work during a demonstration in 2016.

His family said in a statement that PC Aves had gone to work "full of pride" on a day which "ended in tragedy".

"Kris is now being treated in hospital, and as a family we remain at his bedside," the statement said.

Four South Korean tourists, in their 50s and 60s, were hurt in a rush of people trying to flee the attack, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

An Italian woman on holiday in London was in a stable condition on Thursday after suffering fractures when she was hit by the car, while a Chinese tourist also received minor injuries.

A Polish man was also released from hospital on Thursday after being treated for minor injuries, the embassy said.

Also among the injured were 12 British citizens, two Greeks, one German, one Irish citizen and one American.