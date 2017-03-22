'Hero' MP Tobias Ellwood tried to save stabbed officer

Image copyright PA

Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood has been called a "hero" after he was pictured giving first aid to one of the casualties of the London terror attack.

Police said an officer protecting Parliament was stabbed by an attacker, who was shot by police.

The Conservative MP - and former Army officer - gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the police officer in New Palace Yard, Westminster.

Four people, including the police officer, died in the incident.

At least 20 people were injured, including three other officers.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the attacker was shot several times as he approached a second police officer close to the Houses of Parliament.

Paramedics fought to save his life, and that of his victim, on the floor of the cobbled courtyard in front of Parliament.

Mr Ellwood - a former Army officer whose brother died in the Bali terrorist bombing in 2002 - was among those who rushed to help and attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation of the injured police officer.

His friend of 20 years, Conservative MP Adam Afriyie, told the BBC he saw him heading towards the scene despite police instructions to rush to safety.

Photographs showed the MP's bloodied hands and face as he applied pressure to the officer's wounds.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tobias Ellwood is a former Army officer, whose brother died in the 2002 Bali terrorist bombing

His actions attracted admiration from his Westminster colleagues.

Conservative MP Ben Howlett tweeted: "Tobias Ellwood is an absolute hero for what he did to help the policeman this afternoon!"

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "Today, Tobias gave MPs a good name. He was utterly heroic, pure and simple. He went above and beyond and did all he could to save a police officer."

The Bournemouth East MP is a Foreign Office minister, with the Middle East, Africa and counter terrorism listed among the areas within his brief.