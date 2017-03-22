UK

London attack: French students injured on bridge

  • 22 March 2017
  • From the section UK
Armed police react following a suspected terror attack outside parliament in London, Britain, 22 March 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Police and ambulances descended on the bridge

Three French schoolchildren were among those injured when a vehicle hit people on Westminster Bridge, in a suspected terror attack, the French government has confirmed.

The foreign ministry said they had been on a school trip to London.

A newspaper in France's Brittany region, Le Telegramme, identified them as teenage pupils from a private high school in Concarneau.

One of them ended up on the car bonnet, according to witnesses it quoted.

Parents have begun gathering at the school, the Lycee Saint-Joseph.

The group, aged 15-16, were walking on the bridge when they were hit by the car, Le Telegramme says (in French).

Survivors from the group were extremely traumatised, the BBC's Nick Robinson said, after meeting them just after the attack.

One of them told him he had seen the car drive into the group.

Pupils who were not hurt were put on a boat for security, after which they were able to return to the youth hostel where they had been staying since Sunday evening, Le Telegramme reports.

The hostel is trying to get them back to France as soon as possible, the paper adds.

President Francois Hollande expressed his "solidarity" with the British people, saying "terrorism concerns us all and France knows how the British people are suffering today".

Are you in the area? If it is safe to do so, please get in touch with us. Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

You can send your pictures and video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

Related Topics

Westminster attack