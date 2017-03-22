London attack: French students injured on bridge

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police and ambulances descended on the bridge

Three French schoolchildren were among those injured when a vehicle hit people on Westminster Bridge, in a suspected terror attack, the French government has confirmed.

The foreign ministry said they had been on a school trip to London.

A newspaper in France's Brittany region, Le Telegramme, identified them as teenage pupils from a private high school in Concarneau.

One of them ended up on the car bonnet, according to witnesses it quoted.

Parents have begun gathering at the school, the Lycee Saint-Joseph.

The group, aged 15-16, were walking on the bridge when they were hit by the car, Le Telegramme says (in French).

Survivors from the group were extremely traumatised, the BBC's Nick Robinson said, after meeting them just after the attack.

One of them told him he had seen the car drive into the group.

Pupils who were not hurt were put on a boat for security, after which they were able to return to the youth hostel where they had been staying since Sunday evening, Le Telegramme reports.

The hostel is trying to get them back to France as soon as possible, the paper adds.

President Francois Hollande expressed his "solidarity" with the British people, saying "terrorism concerns us all and France knows how the British people are suffering today".

