Easyjet introduces laptop ban on Egypt and Turkey flights

Easyjet has become the first UK airline to confirm how the government's cabin baggage ban on laptops and tablets will affect its customers.

From Wednesday, passengers on Easyjet flights from Turkey and Egypt to the UK must put large electronic devices, including e-readers, in the hold.

The airline said passengers would face extra security checks and advised them to arrive early at their airport.

The government is set to face an urgent question on the issue in the Commons.

The ban, announced by the UK government on Tuesday, applies to certain direct flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The ban applies to any device larger than 16cm long, 9.3cm wide or 1.5cm deep. It includes smart phones, but most fall inside these limits.

The government has not given a start-date for the ban, but says affected airlines are "in the process of implementing it".

Other UK carriers affected include:

British Airways - It issued a notice to passengers on Tuesday, saying passengers would face additional searches and questions, and were likely to be called to their boarding gates earlier. Travellers part-way through their journey or about to start a journey in one of the affected countries who felt unable to immediately comply with the new rules can rebook their flight. BA could not confirm when the ban would come into force.

Jet2.com - It says Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers travelling from Turkey would face extra security checks and the new hand luggage restrictions. It has not been able to confirm yet when the ban would come into force.

Monarch - It says it will increase the paid-for hold luggage allowance by 3kgs free of charge to allow for the extra weight of electrical items. The airline runs a summer service from Turkey from 29 April, so no flights will be affected until then. It says it will remind its customers of the new travel rules by email.

Thomas Cook - It says customers flying to the UK from Turkey and Egypt should pack devices into their hold luggage to be checked in before going through security. The company advises holidaymakers with questions to call them on 01733 224 536, or, if already on holiday, to check holiday documents for in-resort contact numbers. It was unable to say when the ban would be brought in.

Thomson - The first affected flight for Thomson and First Choice customers departs early next week. The carrier did not give a start-date for the ban but said it was "currently working through operational plans and the best way" to notify affected customers.

Overseas airlines affected are Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airways, Atlas-Global Airlines, Middle East Airlines, EgyptAir, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Saudia.

The ban follows a similar move in the US, where officials say bombs could be hidden in a series of devices.

Travel trade organisation Abta warned that laptops and tablets were not typically covered by travel insurance policies for loss, damage or theft if they were placed in the hold.

An Abta spokeswoman said: "Passengers may wish to consider leaving their electronic devices at home, although this may be difficult for many, especially business travellers and families travelling with children."