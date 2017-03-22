Ex-football coach Barry Bennell denies 20 sex offence charges

Image caption Barry Bennell, pictured in 1991, worked at Crewe Alexandra

Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges of historic child sexual abuse against four boys in the 1980s.

The 63-year-old appeared via videolink from prison at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Bennell had already denied eight of the offences but entered not guilty pleas again as 12 further charges were added.

He was a youth scout and junior football coach associated with a number of clubs, most notably Crewe Alexandra.

The charges include 14 counts of indecent assault, five counts of serious sexual assault and one count of attempted serious sexual assault.

The alleged offences took place between 1980 and 1987 and involved four complainants who were boys under 16 at the time.

The case was adjourned to 3 July when a hearing will take place at Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge Roger Dutton said a trial was likely to be listed for January in Liverpool.

Mr Bennell was remanded in custody.