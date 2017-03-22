London attack: Pictures from Westminster 'terrorist incident'
- 22 March 2017
- From the section UK
Pictures as a woman dies, others are injured and MPs are in lockdown in Westminster.
EPA
Police are at a "terrorist incident" at the Palace of Westminster and Westminster Bridge where one woman has died and others are injured.
PA
Emergency services sealed off the area just after 14:40 GMT after an officer was stabbed and his attacker shot by armed police inside the gates.
BBC
Ambulance crews were treating people on Westminster Bridge and on the road down to Parliament Square after a car hit pedestrians.
Getty Images
The prime minister was taken by police back to Downing Street from the House of Commons.
PA
Police could be seen holding a gun to a man on the cobbles inside the grounds of the palace.
Getty Images
People injured on the bridge were helped from the scene by the emergency services.
AP
An injured officer is taken away from the scene by paramedics.