London attack: Pictures from Westminster 'terrorist incident'

  • 22 March 2017
Pictures as a woman dies, others are injured and MPs are in lockdown in Westminster.

  • Armed police at Westminster EPA

    Police are at a "terrorist incident" at the Palace of Westminster and Westminster Bridge where one woman has died and others are injured.

  • Inside Westminster gates PA

    Emergency services sealed off the area just after 14:40 GMT after an officer was stabbed and his attacker shot by armed police inside the gates.

  • Ambulance crews and police outside the Palace of Westminster BBC

    Ambulance crews were treating people on Westminster Bridge and on the road down to Parliament Square after a car hit pedestrians.

  • Policeman outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

    The prime minister was taken by police back to Downing Street from the House of Commons.

  • Police hold a gun to a man on the ground PA

    Police could be seen holding a gun to a man on the cobbles inside the grounds of the palace.

  • Injured man at Westminster Getty Images

    People injured on the bridge were helped from the scene by the emergency services.

  • Injured officer being taken away. AP

    An injured officer is taken away from the scene by paramedics.