UK 'to follow US flight ban on laptops'

The UK is due to announce a ban on laptops and other electronic devices on certain passenger flights, following a similar move by the US.

It is understood the UK restrictions may differ from the US Department of Homeland Security's ban, which affects laptops and tablets.

Flights from 10 airports in eight Muslim majority countries are subject to the US announcement.

US officials said bombs could be hidden in a series of devices.

BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said the UK move was "obviously part of coordinated action with the US".

The attempted downing of an airliner in Somalia was linked to a laptop device and it appears the security precautions are an attempt to stop similar incidents, our correspondent added.