'I was wrongly arrested after a police typo'

A man who was wrongly arrested on suspicion of sharing indecent images of children has told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme his life fell apart.

Nigel Lang was investigated following a police typing error, in which his IP address was confused for one linked to the sharing of indecent images after an extra digit was added by mistake.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has apologised and accepted responsibility for the error.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.