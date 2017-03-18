In pictures: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Paris
- 18 March 2017
The royal couple travelled to the French capital on Friday for a two-day trip at the request of the Foreign Office.
-
AP
It was the duke's first official visit to the city where his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in 1997. The visit, dubbed by some of the local French press as a "Brexit charm offensive" did not include any official memorial events for Diana.
-
Getty Images
On Friday evening, the royal couple were the guests of honour at a dinner at the British embassy.
-
Getty Images
The dinner was hosted by the UK's ambassador to France, Edward Llewellyn, and his wife Anne.
-
AFP/PA
Among the guests spotted arriving at the embassy were actors Audrey Tautou (L), Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Jean Reno.
-
Getty Images
The duchess was seated next to the French actor Jean Reno during the dinner.
-
Getty Images
Earlier in the day, the couple's trip began at the Elysee Palace, where they met French President Francois Hollande.
-
PA
The prince said the UK's relationship with France will continue despite the vote to leave the EU. He said the friendship and co-operation between the two nations "would not change".
-
PA
On Saturday morning the couple visited the military hospital Les Invalides where they met with French war veterans and with survivors of the 2015 Bataclan terror attack. Some 90 people were killed by gunmen at the Bataclan music venue in Paris in November 2015. Another 40 people died in attacks elsewhere in the city on the same night.
-
Getty Images
The royal couple met Jessica, who was shot seven times during the attack as she dined with friends on her birthday. Jessica, who's friend Victor Munoz was killed with one shot, said she wanted to speak about her friend "to honour him".
-
AFP
Outside the military hospital they were welcomed by French children, who presented the duchess with a bouquet of spring flowers.
-
PA
The couple were then taken on a tour of Musee d'Orsay by the museum's director Laurence des Cars (left of Prince William)
-
PA
The museum, a former railway station, is home to the largest collection of impressionist and post-impressionist masterpieces in the world.
-
Getty Images
Later on, wellwishers waved Union Jack flags as they gathered to meet the couple at the Trocadero which overlooks the Eiffel Tower.
-
PA
The Trocadero is popular with tourists and offers one of the best views of the Eiffel Tower.
-
Getty Images
In a detail that did not go unnoticed, the duchess chose to wear Chanel, one of Paris's most famous fashion designers, on Saturday.
-
Getty Images
She wore a Chanel frock coat, with a Chanel belt and handbag. The fashion powerhouse was founded by Coco Chanel in Paris in 1909.
-
PA
Before heading off to watch the Six Nations rugby match between France and Wales, the couple joined an event promoting ties between young people in France and the UK.
-
EPA
The duke and duchess joined the crowds at the Stade de France to watch the France v Wales match on Saturday afternoon.
-
AP
The rugby match brought to an end the two-day tour, which comes as Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50, beginning Brexit negotiations. The royal couple's trip has been seen by many of French press as a bid to build on the UK's relationship with France - as the 'Brexit ambassadors'.