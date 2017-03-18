William and Kate meet French attack survivors
- 18 March 2017
- From the section UK
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met survivors of recent French terror attacks during a visit to the military hospital Les Invalides in Paris.
They also spoke to members of the emergency services who attended the Bataclan in 2015 and Nice last year.
The royal couple's official two-day visit to the French capital began on Friday.
They will later watch the Six Nations rugby match between France and Wales and visit the Musee d'Orsay.
Prince William and Catherine will also attend a "Les Voisins [neighbours] in Action" event at the Trocadero, highlighting the ties between young people in France and the UK.
In Nice last July, eighty-six people died after a lorry ploughed into a crowd, while 90 people were killed by gunmen at the Bataclan music venue in Paris in November 2015. Another 40 people died in attacks elsewhere in the city on the same night.
As the duke and duchess toured the historic Les Invalides hospital, where they also met World War Two veterans, reports came in of an attack at Orly Airport in Paris.
Star-studded dinner
Speaking at the start of the official visit on Friday, the prince said the UK's relationship with France will continue despite the vote to leave the EU,
He said the friendship and co-operation between the two nations "would not change".
The royal couple's trip began at the Elysee Palace, where they met French President Francois Hollande.
In the evening they attended a dinner hosted by the UK's ambassador to France, Edward Llewellyn.
Media backlash
It is Prince William first official visit to the city where his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in 1997.
The trip comes also comes after the duke faced questions over his work ethic for missing a Commonwealth celebration to take a skiing holiday with friends. It led to criticism from some newspapers after a video emerged of him dancing and in a DJ booth during the trip.
Prince William: How hard has he worked in 2017 so far?
Do you have what it takes to work for the Duchess?
The couple have travelled without their children, three-year-old George and one-year-old Charlotte.
Kensington Palace said the trip was at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "Royal visits play a very important role in the United Kingdom's bilateral diplomacy.
"Whilst every royal visit is unique, each visit is designed to support foreign policy objectives and promote closer ties across a range of areas, for example cultural, economic or political, between the UK and the host country."