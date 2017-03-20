'I'm owed £9,000 in child maintenance'

Laura Riley has a 10-year-old son, Louis, and has been chasing child maintenance payments for nine years.

She says she is owed more than £9,000, but has been unable to get any money from her son's dad.

Across the UK, there is a backlog of more than £3.8bn in uncollected child maintenance payments, with figures showing about 1.2 million people are owed money.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.