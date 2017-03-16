Katie Hopkins 'very likely' to appeal Monroe ruling
16 March 2017 Last updated at 08:11 GMT
Katie Hopkins has argued that libel and defamation laws should be applied differently to social media than to traditional media.
Speaking on Radio 4's The Media Show, she said the bar has been set "too low" after being sued for libel by food writer Jack Monroe .
The TV personality went on to say that a "new world of defamation law" had been opened up and she felt very strongly the decision would be appealed.