Student on how he broke his back at a trampoline park

A student has told BBC 5 live he broke his back after jumping into a foam pit at a trampoline park.

George Magraw, 21, was taken to hospital after leaping from a 13ft (4m) high platform at Flip Out Chester.

Exclusive figures obtained by 5 live Daily suggest that ambulances were called to trampoline parks in the UK more than 300 times in 12 months.

George initially thought he had winded himself.

"I was in pain straight away but I thought I had winded myself or pulled a muscle."

Flip Out Chester has closed the Tower Jump and says it's investigating the incidents to establish exactly what happened.

In a statement it said: "Since opening in December around 200,000 people have visited Flip Out Chester. Safety is our number one priority".