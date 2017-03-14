Jack Monroe was 'devastated' by Hopkins' memorial tweets
14 March 2017 Last updated at 12:26 GMT
Jack Monroe "had no choice" but to take Katie Hopkins to court for libel after a row over two tweets.
The food blogger won £24,000 damages, plus legal costs, after Ms Hopkins posted tweets in May 2015 asking about "scrawling on memorials".
Monroe said the two-year case had a huge impact on her personal life.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.