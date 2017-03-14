Jack Monroe was 'devastated' by Hopkins' memorial tweets

Jack Monroe "had no choice" but to take Katie Hopkins to court for libel after a row over two tweets.

The food blogger won £24,000 damages, plus legal costs, after Ms Hopkins posted tweets in May 2015 asking about "scrawling on memorials".

Monroe said the two-year case had a huge impact on her personal life.

