Police firearms training 'hardest thing I've ever done'
14 March 2017 Last updated at 05:32 GMT
PC Kelly Ellis is one of an increasing number of UK police officers who are undertaking firearms training.
Her friends have dubbed her Lara Croft - after the Tomb Raider action hero - but she says the training is the hardest thing she has ever done.
Over three months, Dominic Casciani - reporting for the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme - had unique access to some of the new recruits being assessed in Cheshire.
