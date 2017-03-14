Police firearms training 'hardest thing I've ever done'

PC Kelly Ellis is one of an increasing number of UK police officers who are undertaking firearms training.

Her friends have dubbed her Lara Croft - after the Tomb Raider action hero - but she says the training is the hardest thing she has ever done.

Over three months, Dominic Casciani - reporting for the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme - had unique access to some of the new recruits being assessed in Cheshire.

