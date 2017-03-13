Queen starts 2018 Commonwealth Games baton relay

Image caption The baton is made of metal, reclaimed plastic and macadamia wood to represent the Gold Coast

The Queen has started the countdown to the 2018 Commonwealth Games, launching the baton relay at Buckingham Palace.

She handed the baton to two-time Olympic champion cyclist Anna Meares on Monday as it started its journey to host country Australia.

The relay will span 388 days, 71 countries and more than 200,000 miles before reaching the Gold Coast.

Later the Queen and other Royals will mark Commonwealth Day with a service at Westminster Abbey.

The games begin on 4 April 2018.

Australian Paralympian Kurt Fearnley brought the baton to the palace before it was given to the Queen.

After placing a message inside, the monarch then handed it on to his fellow countrywoman Meares.

She was joined by her former rival and now friend, Team GB champion cyclist Victoria Pendleton, to start the first leg of the relay.

Image copyright PA Image caption Athletes from Australia and Britain came together for the ceremony

"Being a former athlete, the Commonwealth Games are very special," said Meares. "They are something that you work very hard for, but you only get the chance to compete once every four years. When the Queen's baton starts, you get a little flutter in your chest as you knew it was getting close.

"The Gold Coast, with its iconic beaches and the Australian lifestyle, they are just waiting and itching to welcome the world there. It is the biggest sporting event of the decade for our country and the anticipation is building."

Pendleton added: "It is an honour to be recognised and be asked to participate in something like this. There will be lots of people on the route who have volunteered... and it will be their way of connecting with the whole Commonwealth Games and what it means to people.

"It is the first time I have been part of a Queen's baton relay so for me it was... a massive honour."

School children from all of the countries represented at the games were also at the event and there was a performance from Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Media caption The designers of the baton, Alex Wall and Warren Shroeder, tell the BBC how it reflects the host region of the Gold Coast.

The Commonwealth Day service at the abbey will be attended by the monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

This year's theme is "a peace-building Commonwealth".

In a message to the 2.4 billion Commonwealth citizens, printed in the order of service, the Queen wrote: "The cornerstones on which peace is founded are, quite simply, respect and understanding for one another.

"Working together, we build peace by defending the dignity of every individual and community.

"As members of the Commonwealth family, we can find much to be thankful for in the inheritances we have received from those who came before us. Through consensus and co-operation, great things have been achieved."

Image copyright AP Image caption Borobi, the mascot for the 2018 Common Wealth Games, also took part in the celebrations

Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland also gave her own Commonwealth Day message, read at flag ceremonies around the country.

She said: "By linking governments and institutions - both public and private - and bringing together in a spirit of goodwill people of all ages and from all walks of life, Commonwealth gatherings and networks lay foundations of respect and understanding that enable lasting peace to be built."