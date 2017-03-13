Ex-football coach Barry Bennell in court over sex abuse charges

Image caption Barry Bennell, pictured in 1991, worked at Crewe Alexandra

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell has appeared in court charged with 12 historical child sexual abuse offences.

The 63-year-old appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe via video link from prison and spoke only to confirm his details.

The ex-youth coach at Crewe Alexandra is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and five counts of serious sexual assault.

In January, Mr Bennell pleaded not guilty to eight other sexual offences.

Those relate to a boy aged under 16, and are alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 1986.

The most recent charges include four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12 years.

The former coach is also charged with two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14, an indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, and five other counts of serious sexual assaults against a boy under 16.

The 12 offences are alleged to have taken place between 1980 and 1987 and relate to three separate complainants.

Mr Bennell was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on 22 March.