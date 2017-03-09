Ex-football coach Barry Bennell faces more sex abuse charges

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with four more counts of historical child sexual abuse.

The 63-year-old ex-youth coach at Crewe Alexandra faces allegations relating to a boy between 1981 and 1982.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges followed an investigation by Cheshire Police.

Mr Bennell, who also had links to Manchester City and Stoke City, will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on 13 March.

He is accused of four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12 years.

Earlier this week he was charged with eight counts of historical child sexual abuse - two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14, indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, and five other offences.

Mr Bennell previously appeared in court in January charged with eight separate offences of sexual assault against a boy aged under 16, between 1981 and 1986.

He pleaded not guilty at Chester Crown Court and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on 20 March.