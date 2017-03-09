George Galloway to write children's books

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Galloway is already a published author, but this will be his first foray into children's books

Former MP George Galloway has signed a deal to write a series of children's books.

He made the announcement on Twitter, saying they would be about an "ethical pirate".

The title of the series is 'Red Molucca and the Good Pirate' and is due to be published later this year.

Mr Galloway has already written a number of novels for adults, including the 'Fidel Castro Handbook' and 'Mr Galloway goes to Washington'.

"I will shortly have four children under ten years old and I have four young grandchildren too, ranging from three to 14," he told the BBC.

"They read and I've bought (and read to them) a lot of children's books. All have been fascinated by pirates. Judging by the success of Pirates of the Caribbean so are many adults!"

But Mr Galloway said the rum-drinking, cut-throat, walking the plank-type characters were not the right role models.

"Enter an ethical pirate, Red Molucca," he said. "A husband and father whose family (and dog) pirate alongside him. A kind of Robin Hood of the high seas."

'Top secret'

The new stories are set amongst the Spice islands of Indonesia during colonial rule.

Mr Cook said the final style of the books is "top secret".

"I got involved because George represents an under-reported and undervalued perspective on the world," he told the BBC. "The project is great fun too!"

Mr Galloway, a former Labour and Respect MP, did not reveal who the publishers were but said the books would be released in English, Dutch and Indonesian.