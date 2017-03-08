Duchess of Cambridge's right-hand woman stands down

Image copyright PA Image caption Miss Deacon played an important role in the duchess's wedding and was promoted soon after it

The Duchess of Cambridge's right-hand woman is leaving her post after 10 years' service to the Royal Family, Kensington Palace has said.

Rebecca Deacon became private secretary to the duchess shortly after the Cambridges married in 2011.

Miss Deacon previously worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

A palace spokeswoman said: "Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past 10 years."

She said Miss Deacon planned to leave the duke and duchess's household this summer, adding that they "wish her well in the next phase of her career".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miss Deacon's duties included briefing the duchess about people she was meeting

The news follows reports of Miss Deacon's engagement - she is due to marry later this month.

Often pictured standing behind the duchess during public engagements, Miss Deacon played an important role during the royal wedding.

A private secretary's duties include organising official programmes and engagements and ensuring the duchess is briefed on who she is going to meet.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter of Miss Deacon's replacement.