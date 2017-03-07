Ex-football coach faces abuse charges

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with eight counts of historical child sexual abuse.

The 63-year-old ex-youth coach at Crewe Alexandra faces allegations relating to two boys between 1980 and 1987.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges followed an investigation by Cheshire Police.

Mr Bennell, who also had links to Manchester City and Stoke City, will appear at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on 13 March.

He is accused of two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14, indecent assault on a boy aged under 16, and five other offences.