Sir Vince Cable: Brexit casts 'doubts' over Vauxhall jobs

The French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has struck a 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall.

The deal has raised fears about job losses at Vauxhall's UK factories, which employ 4,500 people.

Former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable tells the Today programme there are doubts over the jobs because of the government's "lack of commitment to the customs union and the single market".