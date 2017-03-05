Lea Adri-Soejoko allotment death: Man charged with murder

From the section

A man has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old woman found dead in an allotment, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The body of Lea Adri-Soejoko was found in a lock-up at the north-west London allotment where she was secretary, on Tuesday.

Rahim Mohammadi, 40, from Hackney, east London, was charged on Sunday with the pensioner's murder.

He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Ms Adri-Soejoko - also known by her maiden name Hulselman - was reported missing at 01:40 GMT on Tuesday.

She was found 20 minutes later in the Colindale allotment.

Her family said she was "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".

Image caption Ms Adri-Soejoko's body was found in a lock-up store on the allotments

"Lea, mum, our nanny," they said in a statement released through police.

"She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind.

"At 80 she was vibrant and happy, fit and healthy."