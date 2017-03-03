Charles Bronson’s fiancée on why he should be rehabilitated

The fiancée of notorious British prisoner Charles Bronson has launched a petition asking for him to be properly rehabilitated and released from jail.

Paula Williamson began writing to Charles Bronson in 2013. The pair were engaged on Valentine’s day.

Bronson is a former bare-knuckle boxer who was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974. Since then he's spent a total of 43 years in prison, including 38 years in solitary confinement.

He's still in jail because of a catalogue of violent offences committed while locked up. The most recent was a serious attack on a prison governor, but there have also been other assaults and a kidnapping too.

Paula Williamson told BBC 5 live's Emma Barnett that he is gentle and respectful man, and she's now campaigning for him to be moved into the general prison population and eventually released.