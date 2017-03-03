Poppi Worthington: 'This shouldn't happen again' - Cumbria police

A catalogue of police failures over the death of a 13-month-old girl has been laid bare by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Poppi Worthington died in 2012 with a family court judge finding she had been sexually assaulted by her father Paul, who denies any wrongdoing.

Peter McCall, the police and crime commissioner for Cumbria, told the Today programme a number of measures have been put in place to make sure this doesn't happen again.