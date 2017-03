A woman who physically abused her husband over a 10-year period has said she was 'shocked' by what she had done.

She told 5 live Afternoon Edition's Nihal Arthanayake and Sarah Brett she was 'more frightened' the second time she hit him because she thought it could happen again.

She added by the end it was happening 'every three, four, six months'.

