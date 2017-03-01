'Being hit by driver using mobile phone nearly killed me'

People who are caught using their mobile phones at the wheel in England, Scotland and Wales will get tougher punishments. Fines are doubling to £200 and offenders will get six points on their licence.

Imogen Cauthery was nine years old when she was hit by a driver on his mobile whilst she was on her way to a swimming pool.

Imogen explained the devastating impact: "If a man had not given me CPR then I most certainly would be dead. I now have epilepsy, uncontrolled learning difficulties and memory problems."

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on 1 March, 2017