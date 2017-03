New by-laws are coming into force at one of Britain's most popular national parks, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, which will mean wild campers who don't get a permit could be fined and get a criminal record.

Critics say the move undermines the right to roam which is supposed to be a fundamental part of Scots Law.

Phoebe Smith, adventurer and camper, tells Radio 4's Today programme the by-law punishments are "wildly out of proportion".