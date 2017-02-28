Government blocks prison staff strike

Image copyright Reuters

The government has won a High Court injunction blocking industrial action by prison staff that was due to begin on Wednesday.

The move prevents the Prison Officers' Association's plan to ask members to withdraw from "voluntary tasks".

The POA said withdrawal from voluntary roles was not industrial action or a breach of discipline.

But the government argued the POA plan broke the law banning prison officers from taking industrial action.

The tasks the POA planned to withdraw included suicide prevention, first aid, control and restraint, and hostage negotiation.

Reaching his decision, Mr Justice Leggatt said: "It seems to me that the evidence indicates the proposed action constitutes industrial action."

The details of the junction are now being discussed.