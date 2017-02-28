UK child migrant so hungry she 'ate grain meant for pigs'

Image caption Marcelle O'Brien is the first victim to give evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

A woman who was sent from England to Australia as a child was raped and left so hungry she ate grain meant for pigs, an inquiry has heard.

Marcelle O'Brien, now in her 70s, was four years old when she was sent to a home in Pinjarra, western Australia, run by the Fairbridge Society.

She was molested by the deputy principal and caned, the inquiry heard.

Ms O'Brien is the first victim to give evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

She described the "mental cruelty" and "sadistic" treatment she endured at the home where she was forced to do "slave labour".

The inquiry heard she had been told "you've got no parents - they're all dead".

Ms O'Brien described being so hungry that she was reduced to eating grain meant for pigs that were kept at the Fairbridge home.

She told the hearing later after she had left the home and was in employment she raped by three men, but she did not tell anyone about what happened.

"They think you're the instigator - you're the dirty bitch, you asked for it. So what's the point in telling them anything," she said.

The inquiry heard that Ms O'Brien's mother was unaware where daughter had gone.

Henrietta Hill QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked: "Is it your understanding that your mother did not know that you had gone to Australia?"

"That's true, yes," Ms O'Brien replied, before adding: "She didn't know where I was."

Hurt and anger

Analysis by Tom Symonds, home affairs correspondent

After the tortured two-and-a half-year birth of this inquiry, it has been hard to remember the reason it was set up. To allow victims of sexual abuse the opportunity to give their accounts.

The hurt and anger with which British child migrant Marcelle O'Brien has been left, was plain to see. Much of the inquiry's detailed work is being done out of the public eye, so occasions like this are significant.

It was also clear that the inquiry is interested in links between child abuse and power.

The Fairbridge Society in whose care Marcelle was trusted, had royal and establishment supporters. The evidence showed it was prepared to discredit the birth parents of its children.

But the names of the Fairbridge deputy principal Marcelle O'Brien says indecently assaulted her, and the "cottage mother" who treated her so badly, were not given, despite calls for the "guilty to be named".

This is not a court. The inquiry has no powers of prosecution, only the remit to make "findings of fact".

It is trying to avoid reaching conclusions about wrongdoing by individuals, unless they are required to show wrongdoing by institutions.

But that will not satisfy some of its critics.

Media caption Marcelle O'Brien speaks of "sadistic treatment"

Immediately before being sent abroad, Ms O'Brien had lived with a foster mother in Lingfield, Surrey, which she described as "a loving and caring home".

The foster mother later wrote to the Queen in an effort to get Ms O'Brien back to the UK, the inquiry was told.

Subsequent correspondence between the Queen's Lady in Waiting and the Fairbridge Society was read out at the hearing.

"The child's undesirable mother wanted her emigrated," said a letter from the society to the Lady in Waiting.

Ms O'Brien told the inquiry this was untrue, adding: "She never wanted that. She wouldn't have wanted that."

The palace was apparently reassured by the Fairbridge response.

A letter from the Lady in Waiting to the society said "the Queen was pleased to hear" that it was considered to be in Ms O'Brien's interests to remain at the school.

Ms O'Brien told the inquiry panel: "They didn't take any notice. The Royal Family just didn't want to know anything. They stopped you from going back to your own original home."

The first phase of the inquiry is looking at the way organisations have protected children outside the UK.

Between 7,000 and 10,000 children were moved to Australia after World War Two.

They were recruited by religious institutions from both the Anglican and Catholic churches, or charities, including Barnardo's and the Fairbridge Society, with the aim of giving them a better life.