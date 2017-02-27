Sir John Major attacks 'unreal' Brexit vision

Britons are being offered an "unreal and over-optimistic" vision of what Brexit will look like, Sir John Major has warned.

The former Tory prime minister also called for "more charm, and a lot less cheap rhetoric" from the UK government towards the rest of the EU.

And he said the costs of leaving would be "substantial" and "unpalatable".

Sir John, who campaigned for a Remain vote in June's referendum, made his comments in a speech in London.

'Brushed aside'

He claimed there was "little chance" the advantages of being part of the EU single market could be replicated once the UK leaves.

"I have watched with growing concern as the British people have been led to expect a future that seems to be unreal and over-optimistic," he said.

"Obstacles are brushed aside as of no consequence, whilst opportunities are inflated beyond any reasonable expectation of delivery."

Sir John said the talks require "statesmanship of a high order" and warned of a "real risk" of the exit deal falling "well below the hopes and expectations" that have been raised.

"In my own experience, the most successful results are obtained when talks are conducted with goodwill: it is much easier to reach agreement with a friend than a quarrelsome neighbour.

"Behind the diplomatic civilities, the atmosphere is already sour. A little more charm, and a lot less cheap rhetoric, would do much to protect the UK's interests."

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which begins two years of formal negotiations, by the end of March.

She has already confirmed the UK will not remain a member of the EU single market but will instead seek a new free trade deal with the remaining members.