Jeremy Corbyn: 'Now is not the time to run away'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says "now is not the time to run away" after losing after the seat of Copeland, in Cumbria, to the Conservatives last week.

In his speech to the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth, Mr Corbyn said the result was "deeply disappointing" and that he took "my share of responsibility".

But he also congratulated his party on its by-election victory in Stoke-on-Trent, where it saw off a challenge from UKIP.