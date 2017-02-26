Nigel Farage 'has dinner with Donald Trump'

Image caption Nigel Farage posted this picture on Twitter of himself seated with the US president

Nigel Farage had dinner with US President Donald Trump and some of his senior advisers on Saturday.

It comes days after the former UKIP leader addressed American conservatives at a conference.

He joined Mr Trump for a meal at the Trump International Hotel, which is owned by the US president and close to the White House.

He posted a photograph of himself with the president on Twitter, captioning it: "Dinner with The Donald."

Also in the picture are the president's daughter Ivanka, her senior White House adviser husband Jared Kushner, and Florida governor Rick Scott.

Mr Farage earlier backed the president's recent dismissals of the media.

He told American broadcaster Fox's Business Network programme the media is "losing this battle big time".

'Global revolution'

Mr Farage said: "They are simply not prepared to accept that Brexit happened, that Trump happened.

"They kind of want to turn the clock back and what they don't realise is they are losing viewers, they are losing listeners, they are losing this battle big time.

"I am pleased that the president is not afraid to stand up to them."

Mr Trump continued his attack on the media on Saturday when he announced he would not attend the annual correspondents' dinner, traditionally addressed by US presidents.

It came after he barred several news organisations, including the BBC, from a White House press briefing, labelling them as "fake news".

Meanwhile, Mr Farage told the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this week that the UK's decision to leave the European Union had begun a movement that would spread across the globe.

"What happened in 2016 is the beginning of a great global revolution," he said, before predicting a similar situation to the Brexit decision arising in the Netherlands, France and Germany.