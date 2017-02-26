One boater explains the challenges of living on a canal

A survey by the Canal and River Trust has revealed London's waterways are becoming congested as people are increasingly choosing to live on the water to escape rising property prices.

But boater Craig Reeves says living on a barge is not straightforward.

He said: "I think a lot of people think living on a boat is this wonderful romantic thing."

"The reality is 80% of your time is trying to fill your stove with coal!"

This clip is originally from Adrian Goldberg on Friday, 24 February, 2017.