London terror arrests: Met charges five teenagers

Five teenagers have been charged with terror offences after their arrest in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The five males, aged between 15 and 19, were arrested on Monday after a "proactive" operation by the Met's counter-terrorism unit.

Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19, from Hounslow, is the only suspect who can be legally named. The others are aged 15, one is 16, while two are 17.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 25 February.

Four of the five are charged with preparation of terrorist acts, illegal under the 2006 Terrorism Act. The charges are: