Tunisia attack: Families want 'neglect' inquest verdict

The deaths of 30 Britons killed in the Tunisia resort attack could have been prevented had a tour operator not acted with "neglect", an inquest has heard.

TUI has been accused of failing to vet security at the hotel where a gunman opened fire in Sousse, killing 38.

Andrew Ritchie QC said the families of those who had died wanted the coroner to reach a "neglect" verdict.

TUI said there was no clear link between any failure and the deaths to return a neglect verdict.

there was not sufficient evidence of gross failure to return a finding of neglect.

Islamist Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel on 26 June 2015, before he was shot dead by police.

The inquest into the deaths of the Britons heard that "part of the attack or most of it could have been prevented" had security been tighter.

Mr Ritchie said it was the victims' families' submission "that TUI's utter complacency in the face of the risk posed to its customers in Tunisia and its abrogation of responsibility for security was the very essence of neglect".

He told the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice that the Tunisian government was taking the terror risk seriously, but TUI and the hotel operators did not.

The hotel owners, operators and travel companies had provided the guests with security, making them "dependent" upon them for their safety, he added.

He went on to say the guards at the hotel were not an effective deterrent and the lack of CCTV made it a target.

Mr Ritchie argued that Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith should consider a "neglect" conclusion, saying there had been "gross neglect" on the part of the TUI travel company.

Counsel to the inquest, Samantha Leek, has argued that the only conclusion the coroner can return in relation to all of those killed is unlawful killing and does not agree with incorporating "neglect" in the conclusion.

In a submission by TUI, it argued there was not sufficient evidence of any gross failure and no clear link between any failure and the deaths of the victims "as required to ground a finding of neglect".

Coroner Judge Loraine-Smith will consider whether the victims were in a position of dependency, if there was gross neglect, and if that gross neglect contributed to the deaths, in deciding whether to give a "neglect" verdict.

The inquest, which is expected to conclude on Tuesday, continues.