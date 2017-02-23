In pictures: Storm Doris hits the UK
- 23 February 2017
Storm Doris has wreaked a destructive path - bringing snow, rain and high winds and travel disruption.
AFP
Storm Doris has seen winds of 94mph recorded in some parts of the UK. Severe weather warnings were issued for northern England, East Anglia, north Wales and the Midlands. On the south coast waves crashed over Newhaven Lighthouse.
Reuters
Waves were also being whipped up on Blackpool's seafront. Meanwhile, the roof of a supermarket under construction in the town blew off in the stormy conditions.
PA
A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind. Nearly 80 flights were cancelled at Heathrow Airport, while services into George Best City Airport in Belfast were also affected.
PA
Rail passengers also faced major disruption as Storm Doris passed over the UK. These wind-swept commuters had to queue outside Peterborough Station.
BBC
And trees were brought down in the Edgbaston area of the city.
@_chrishine/PA
A tree was also brought down in Aigburth, Liverpool. The storm forced the closure of the city's port.
@BostonPoliceUK
Police in Lincolnshire tweeted a photograph of the A52 between Leverton and Old Leake blocked by a fallen tree and a truck stuck in the mud.
Torpoint Fire Station
More than 300 miles away, firefighters in Torpoint, on the south coast of Cornwall freed a man who was trapped in his van after a tree fell on the A374.
PA
Traffic built up on the M80 near Falkirk during early morning snowfall. The road was among the worst-affected route. In the Borders, all school transport was cancelled because of a Met Office amber "be prepared" snow warning.
Getty Images
The snowy conditions proved treacherous for these motorists in Balfron, Scotland.
Reuters
Thousands of properties were left without power in Wales. The day's highest wind speed was a 94mph gust - recorded in Capel Curig. At Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire the waves being blown back from the brought a dramatic photo opportunity.
PA
Storm Doris was described as a "weather bomb" by the Met Office after the system underwent "explosive cyclogenesis" over a 24 hour period as it approached the UK from the Atlantic. Oystercatchers flying over rough seas were photographed at Alonby on the Cumbria West coast.
PA
And as storm clouds gathered over Nottingham in the morning, a rainbow appeared over Old Market Square.
PA
Amber warnings predicting strong winds and heavy rain were later extended to include the London area, where commuters in the City faced a blustery walk in to work.