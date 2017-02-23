Great British Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain given food show

Image copyright PA

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain is to host her own cookery show

Hussain, who won Bake Off in 2015, will feature in the eight-part series for BBC Two, which will seek out great examples of British food.

Her show - Nadiya's British Food Adventure - will see her undertake a road trip around Britain, visiting a different region in each episode.

Hussain explored her culinary roots in Bangladesh in a two-part television series last year.

She is due to travel across the country, from the Scottish Highlands to Devon and Dorset, to highlight some of Britain's most innovative cooking.

Hussain said: "Our country's regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes - there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways.

"I can't wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen, adding my own special twist."