Met Police appoints first female chief Cressida Dick

Cressida Dick is the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner, the first woman to take charge of London's police force.

She succeeds Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, who led the force from 2011 until announcing his retirement last year.

Ms Dick was previously the national policing lead on counter-terrorism, but left the Met for the Foreign Office.

She said she was "thrilled and humbled" to be appointed, and was looking forward to "working again with the fabulous women and men of the Met".

Menezes shooting

Ms Dick left the Met after 31 years of service in December 2014, but the BBC's home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said her selection as commissioner was not without controversy.

She was the commander in charge of the operation in which the innocent Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead two weeks after the 2005 London Bombings.

A jury later found the Met had broken health and safety laws, but found there was "no personal culpability for Commander Cressida Dick".

Ms Dick was chosen for the top job ahead of National Police Chiefs' Council chairwoman Sara Thornton, Essex Police chief constable Stephen Kavanagh and Scotland Yard's Mark Rowley.

Her statement said: "This is a great responsibility and an amazing opportunity.

"I'm looking forward immensely to protecting and serving the people of London...

"Thank you so much to everyone who has taught me and supported me along the way."

Ms Dick's new post commands a salary of £270,648, plus benefits.