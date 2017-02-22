'Foreign spouse income deportation would leave us homeless'

A family in the UK say they are at risk of being torn apart because of income rules surrounding foreign spouses.

Lian Papay's American husband AJ, who is their son's main carer, faces being deported because of repeated visa rejections.

As of 2012, Britons must earn more than £18,600 before a husband or wife from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) can settle in the UK.

Judges in the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by families who argued that the rules breached their human right to a family life.