London terror arrests: Metropolitan Police hold five teenagers
- 20 February 2017
Five teenagers have been arrested in London on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police said.
The males were held after searches at four residential addresses in the capital on Tuesday.
One of those arrested is aged 15, one is 16, two are 17 and another is 19. The arrests relate to plans to travel to join a proscribed organisation.
All five are being questioned at a central London police station.