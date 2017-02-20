David Baddiel on impact of dad's dementia

Stand-up comedian David Baddiel has invited cameras to film his father over the past year – to show the reality of his life living with a rare form of dementia called Pick’s disease.

Symptoms include excessive swearing and inappropriate sexual behaviour, which means the comedian had to stop his children visiting their grandfather.

The Trouble With Dad is on Channel 4 on Monday 20 February at 9pm.

