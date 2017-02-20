Light plane crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption Television footage showed damage to a shopping centre

A plane carrying five people has crashed into a building in Melbourne, Australian authorities have said.

"It appears a light plane, which is a charter flight, has impacted the DFO [shopping centre] at Essendon Fields," Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Victoria Police said: "At this stage we do not have information regarding possible casualties."

The crash happened near Melbourne's small Essendon Airport.

Ms Neville said five people were on board.

"It appears to be a very, very tragic accident that has occurred out there," she said.

Essendon Airport is small airfield mostly used by light planes about 13km (8 miles) north-west of central Melbourne.

Damage at scene

Video broadcast on local media showed black smoke rising from the wreckage.

Witness Daniel May said he was waiting for the shopping centre to open when the the plane came down.

"There was an orange explosion and then smoke," he told The Age. "Emergency crews rushed very quickly in, soon after, and I left the area."

Police said they were evacuating the scene and a nearby freeway was closed in both directions.