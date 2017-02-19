Spencer Oliver on boxer Michael Watson, after suspected car-jack

Former boxing champion Spencer Oliver has described a suspected car-jacking attack on his friend and fellow former boxer Michael Watson.

Oliver told 5 live: “Michael has some burns when he was dragged down the road in the car. It was a crazy incident and thankfully no one was seriously hurt.”

A police spokesman confirmed: "Two men, aged in their 50s, informed officers that they had been sprayed in the face with a suspected noxious substance by two suspects who attempted to steal the car.

"The male suspects fled the scene in a different vehicle."

